Corrugated boxes company gutted in fire

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Anil Packaging, a corrugated boxes company in Waluj industrial area was gutted in a fire in the wee hours on Friday. The machines, finished goods, and raw-material reduced to ashes in the fire. It has been estimated that the company has incurred losses to the tune of around Rs 1.5 crore.

Ramchandra Navdev Gaware (Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar) has a corrugated boxes factory named Anil Packaging on Plot No. 39/7/1) in the Waluj MIDC area. The company caught fire at around 5 pm on Thursday. The fire brigade jawans were called and They extinguished the fire within one hour. However, the company caught fire again at around 5.30 am the next day. The security guards informed the company owner Gaware about the fire. The fire brigade was called but the fire was so massive that the boxes, machines, furniture and raw-material reduced to ashes. Water was supplied by 10 private tankers to extinguish the fire and the operation ended at around 12 noon.

Fire officer P K Chaudhary, R K Sure, K T Suryawanshi, Ashok Hatvate, S B Shegde, Y D Kale, S D Ukare, Abdul Aziz, Harubhau Ghuge, Vikram Bhuigad, Sachin Shinde, Irfan Pathan, Akshay Nagare, Paresh Dudhe, Mayur Kumawat, Akash Huse, Shankar Dudhe and others took efforts to extinguish the fire.