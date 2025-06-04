Corrupt RDC Khirolkar suspended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vinod Gondurao Khirolkar, the tainted Resident Deputy Collector, has been suspended. Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar issued the suspension order. During the suspension period, Khirolkar's headquarters will be the District Collector’s Office in Jalna. He will not be allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the District Collector there.

This action was taken based on a report submitted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Khirolkar and Revenue Assistant Dilip Madhukarrao Tribhuvan were arrested on the night of May 27 (at 11.47 pm) and were presented before the court. They were remanded to police custody until June 1. A case has been registered against both at the City Chowk Police Station.

A report submitted confirmed that both accused have been in judicial custody since June 1. As they remained in police custody for more than 48 hours, they were suspended from government service as per regulations.