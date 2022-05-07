Cosmetics worth 3.54 lakh stolen

Aurangabad, May 7:

Beauty products amounting Rs 3.54 lakh were stolen from a godown in Chikalthana MIDC area on Thursday night. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.

Police said, complainant Deepak Trimbakraj Mundada (Plot No. 133, N-4, Cidco) has a shop name Gauri Enterprises in which beauty products are sold. He has a godown at Chikalthana MIDC area to store the products. Two thieves entered the godown and stole the products including body spray worth Rs 14,478, six boxes lip colour Rs 28,475, three boxes lip colour Rs 22,374, cosmetic box Rs 6,305, face cream six boxes Rs 31,415, powder five boxes Rs 32,400, medicine powder seven boxes Rs 1,13,400, edible oil 14 boxes Rs 70,952, four boxes rediance oil Rs 9,463, Four boxes Rs 8,410, Day Care cream four boxes 9,463, all amounting Rs 3.54 lakh.

Meanwhile, two thieves were captured in the CCTV footage of the godown stealing the cosmetic products.