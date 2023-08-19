Cosmo First plants 40K saplings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cosmo Foundation, the community outreach initiative of Cosmo First joined hands with the Indian Army, to create one of the biggest biodiversity hubs of Maharashtra by planting 40,000 high-density native saplings at Tisgaon Phata, Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Saturday.

The drive was held in the presence of chief guest union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad.

Brig. K S Narayanan, 97 Artillery Brigade and BJP Spokesperson of Maharashtra, Shaina NC graced the occasion as Guests of Honor. Distinguished dignitaries included minister Atul Save, major Upamanyu Malik, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, DCP Shilwant Nandedkar, managing trustee – Cosmo Foundation Yamini Jaipuria and group CEO Cosmo First Limited Pankaj Poddar.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, chairman and managing director, Cosmo First Ashok Jaipuria said “As individuals, we should start realizing the effect of global warming and climate change. The recent weather catastrophes serve as an example and a signal to start preserving our environment as it is for our own benefit”.

Dr Karad said, “As we witness records being broken with July projected as the warmest month in history, this increases the urgency to preserve our environment. I believe in the power of small investments which, over time, yield a compounding positive influence on the environment. This drive is not just about planting saplings; it's about planting hope, resilience, and a sustainable future.”