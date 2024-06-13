Count down for direct flights to Goa; Lucknow begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The countdown for the launch of direct flights from the city to Nagpur, Mopa (Goa), and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) has begun. The private airline IndiGo will start operating the flights from July 2.

The new routes are expected to benefit citizens, providing them with the long-awaited opportunity to board direct flights to Goa and Lucknow. Travel operators have also been informed about the new service, which will operate on every second, fourth, and sixth day of the week.

For the Goa route, the direct flight from Chikalthana Airport will depart at 11:30 am and arrive at Mopa (Goa) at 1:30 pm. The return journey will start from Mopa (Goa) at 2:10 pm and land in the city at 4:10 pm.

Regarding the Nagpur route, the flight will depart from the city at 4:40 pm and reach Nagpur at 6:10 pm. After an overnight stop, the flight will leave Nagpur at 9:40 am and arrive in the city at 11 am.

As for the Lucknow route, the flight will operate via Nagpur. Travelers can board the flight at 4:40 pm and reach Lucknow at 8:15 pm. After spending the night, the return journey will start at 07:30 am from Lucknow and reach the city at 11 am.

The introduction of these new routes is expected to benefit both commuters and tourists. It is anticipated to facilitate two-way traffic, attracting tourists from Goa and Lucknow, while also making visits to these places more accessible. The establishment of air connectivity to different destinations is crucial for the tourism industry. It will help revitalize the sector and bring back the golden days that were affected during the post-pandemic period, as stated by Sunit Kothari, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF).