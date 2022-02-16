Couple found dead after blast in car

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 16: A couple in a compromising position was found burnt in an explosion in a car at Gut No 92, Gandheli area on Wednesday afternoon.

The man and the woman were partially burnt including the faces, informed Chikalthana PI Devidas Gaat. The process to register a case was going on till late night.

The man has been identified as Rohidas Gangadhar Aher (48, Jawahar Colony, native of Chadegaon, Vaijapur) and the woman as Shalini Sukhdev Bansode.

Chikalthana police said that the residents heard an explosion in a car (MH-20 DJ-7259) parked in a deserted area behind Sahara City near Gandheli area.

They rushed towards the car and found a couple in a compromising position. They informed Chikalthana police about it. The police rushed to the spot and opened the door of the car. They found the bodies in partially burnt condition. The bodies were sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared them dead after the examination.

Deputy SP Jaidutta Bhavar, PI Devidas Gaat and others visited and inspected the spot. Deceased Aher is survived by wife, two married and one unmarried daughters and sons-in-law.

He worked as a driver with builder Ravindra Jain for the past six years. He had taken his owner’s car but did not return till afternoon. Hence, an attempt was made to contact him on his phone but there was no response.

Police found inflammable articles like lighter, perfume, sanitizer and vegetables and grocery. The AC was on and the windowpanes were closed. The inflammable articles might have burnt due to which the couple was possibly burnt inside the car. The picture will be clear after the forensic and postmortem report, the police clarified.