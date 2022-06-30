Court directs not allot LoI to new colleges

Aurangabad, June 30:

In its interim orders, the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Anil Pansare on Thursday issued directives not to allot Letter of Intent (LoI) to new colleges until a further date.

The court also directed to serve notice to the respondents and the next hearing has been placed on August 4.

The State Government on April 22 released a list of locations for the proposals of new colleges as per the perspective plan of non-agriculture universities for the academic year 2022-23.

As per the recommendations of Dr Narendra Jadhav Committee, there should be 20 km distance should between two colleges in rural areas while preparing a perspective plan.

The Government and SNDT University published an advertisement for new college locations.

Adarsh Shikshan Sanstha, Sahebrao Mhaske Patil Shikshan Sanstha, Rashtriya Shikshan Sanstha, Shivsagar Shikshan Sevabhavi Sanstha and Mauli Vidyapith of Beed filed a petition through adv Atul Karad, Jijamata Gramin Vikas and Shikshan Sanstha and Jijamata Mahila Vikas and Shikshan Sanstha from Jalna filed a petition through adv Ravindra Gore to challenge the selection of locations for new colleges.

Similarly, Rajkunwar Bahu Uddeshiya Sanstha also challenged the list of locations through adv Santosh Jadhvar.

The petitioners requested the court to cancel the proposal of new colleges as recommendations of Dr Narendra Jadhav Committee about the distance between the two colleges were not followed. The provisions of the Maharahstra Public Universities Act about new colleges were not followed.

The court directed not to issue LoI until the next date. Additional government pleader Sujit G Karlekar appeared for the Government.