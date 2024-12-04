Court directs not to fill any PG medical seat until further orders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice S G Mehere and Justice Shailendra Brahme, directed the Health Director to immediately send information about additional (incentive) marks for the admissions of postgraduate medical courses to the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The court issued directives not to fill any PG seat until further orders.

It may be noted that the first round of admission to PG medical courses was completed on November 29. However, the additional marks given to in-service candidates were not taken into consideration.

Ashishkumar Patni, a doctor from the sub-district Hospital of Gangapur filed a petition through adv Pradnya Talekar. In the petition, it was stated that a separate merit list is prepared for the in-service candidates after the declaration of the entrance test result.

Depending on the work done by the in-service candidates, the Health Director gives up to 30 per cent additional marks (incentive) on the basis of marks obtained NEET-PG.

The court also issued directives for preparing a merit list for the admissions and not to fill any PG medical seat until further orders. The next hearing has been placed on December 6.

The director of the health department gives additional marks up to 30 per cent on the basis of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-postgraduate marks while the State Common Entrance Test Cell allots the seat.

Later, a merit list is prepared. However, this time around, the additional marks were not taken into consideration while preparing the result.

Delhi-based NBEMS prepares merit list on the basis of marks obtained in NEET-PG and additional marks. NBEMS prepared the merit lists for the candidates of 16 States excluding Maharashtra.

This was brought to the notice of the court by adv Pradnya Talekar. Hearing the arguments, the court gave the above interim directives. Adv Vishakha Patil assisted adv Talekar.