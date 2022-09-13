Court grants stay on land deal probe orders given by Minister Sattar

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Arun Pednekar granted a stay on orders issued by the then Minister of State for Revenue Abdul Sattar to probe the deal of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) land located at Jinsi.

According to details, Dr Dilawar Mirza Baig had filed a complaint with Minister Sattar about the APMC land (survey no 9233) deal. So, the desk officer of the Government issued orders on December 17, 2021, to investigate the deal and lodge a criminal case against the administrative board and officers concerned.

An enquiry committee was also set up. The then administrator Jagannath Kale and others filed a petition through adv Prasad Jarare against the orders.

Adv Prasad Jarare argued in the court that the complainant concerned files complaints about big financial deals with the minister intentionally. “The minister has no right to issue orders about the deal on the complaint. In a similar way, wrong orders were given about Jinsi land case,” he said.

The matter was later pending with Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat. So, Dr Dilwar Mirza Baig filed a petition for the pending case and its hearing was held on September 8. A notice was issued in this case. Adv Jarare appeared for the petitioners while chief Government pleader D R Kale represented the Government. Adv K G Suryavanshi was present for APMC.

Notice to Sattar, Dr Baig

After the arguments, the court directed the divisional commissioner to submit a report of complaints filed by Dr Baig with Minister Abdul Sattar during the last three years. It has also issued orders to serve a notice to Sattar and Dr Baig.