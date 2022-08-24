Court refuses to interfere in VC orders

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Aruna Pednekar on Wednesday refused to interfere in the orders of the vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) given to a Badnapur-based college.

According to details, a committee led by Dr Walmik Sarwade inspected Badnapur-based Nirmal Krida and Samaj Prabodhan Trust’s College of Arts, Commerce and Science last month and found lacking infrastructure, facilities and 80 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff members.

On the basis of the report, Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole issued orders on July 25, 2022, putting a ban on the college.

As per the ban, the college cannot carry out the admission process for some undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23. The college was asked to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh and remove the shortcomings in six months.

The college’s education society filed a petition in the court through adv Amol Kakde to challenge the orders of the vice-chancellor.

Adv Kakde argued that the college has working teaching staff. He also informed the court that the educational institute has basic facilities.

Adv Sambhaji Tope who represented the university brought to the notice of the court that the selection of staff through the local selection committee is not legal.

Hearing the arguments, the court refused to interfere in the orders of the VC.

The court observed that it is the duty of the university to conduct an inspection of infrastructure, teaching and non-teaching employees of an educational institute to maintain quality, if interfered, it will set the wrong custom.