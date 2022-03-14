Court rejects ‘B’ Summary report in Adv Gaike assault case

Aurangabad, March 14:

Chief judicial magistrate S D Kurhekar on Friday rejected the final report (B -Summary) submitted by Vedantnagar police seeking permission to stop the investigation in the assault of Adv Sadashiv Gaike case on the ground of lacuna in the investigation.

According to the petition submitted by Adv Gaike through Adv S G Laddha mentioned that he had gone on a morning walk on February 25, 2019, at around 6.30 am in the Kokanwadi area. Four persons come in a Red Datsun Car, assaulted him, and tried to kidnap him in the car. As Adv Gaike shouted for help, the assailants escaped from the scene.

Adv Gaike then lodged a complaint with the Vedantnagar police station against Suresh Patil, Nitin Patil, Jayram Salunke, and others. The police after conducting the investigation and submitted a B-summary final report to close the case holding that the complaint lodged was false.

However, Adv Gaike filed a petition in the court through Adv Laddha and prayed to reject the B-summary report claiming several flaws in the investigation by the police.

After the hearing, the court rejected the B-summary report and directed the police to submit the final report after further investigation by deputing a competent officer.