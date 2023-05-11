Cousins kills youth over land dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A youth sustained grave injuries when his close relatives attacked him in a dispute over agricultural land at Rithi (Moharda) village in Kannad tehsil on Tuesday. The name of the deceased is Yaser Ali Nazim Ali (19). Kannad City police registered an offence against three persons involved in the crime.

It so happened that Yaser Ali was on his farm (bearing Gut Number 91 in Rithi) on May 2 at 11 am. Owing to the land dispute the accused (all relatives) Mehboob Ali Abbas Ali, Arbaz Ali Mehboob Ali and Ejaz Ali Mehboob Ali (all residents of Khidki Bungalow in Kannad) reached the farm and started beating him mercilessly with lathis and steel rods. Yaser sustained grave injuries. He was admitted to the city’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. The deceased’s brother Akbar Ali Nazim Ali lodged the complaint on May 2. Later on, the Kannad city police booked the three accused and then arrested them. When produced in the Kannad court they were awarded police custody remand (PCR) till May 5. When reproduced in the court, they were sent to magisterial custody remand (MCR). After the death of the youth, the police increased the sections of the crime against the three accused. Further investigation is on by assistant police inspector Dinesh Jadhav.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s relatives expressed their anger. Tension prevailed for some time in the locality. Under the guidance of the acting police inspector Sachin Khatke, the API Jadhav without wasting time interacted with the angry relatives and pacified them.