CP appeals to take permission

Aurangabad, April 20:

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta appealed the residents to take permission from the respective police stations to operate loud speakers at religious places or to regularize it if already established there.

Dr Gupta said the Supreme Court in 2005 has issued directives for establishing loud speakers at the religious places. Accordingly, loud speakers can be operated without permission. There are several conditions and terms for operating loud speakers. The police administration is ready to provide the necessary permissions. However, strict action will be taken for operating loud speaker without permission. People should take permission from the respective police station to put loud speakers at religious places, he said.