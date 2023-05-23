CP office gets three new ACPs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as the office of the Commissioner of Police (CP) has got three new assistant commissioner of police (ACPs) in the transfer orders issued by the state home department on Monday late evening.

Meanwhile, three deputy superintendent of police (DySP) rank officials attached to the office of the superintendent of police (SP) have been transferred, outside the jurisdictions, on promotions.

It may be noted that there are eight sanctioned posts of ACPs in the CP office. Of which, the post of four ACPs was lying vacant, while out of the remaining four ACPs, one was suspended and the office was running on the shoulders of three ACPs. Now, three new ACPs who have been transferred to the local CP office include Sainath Ramrao Thombre and Sampat Sakharam Shinde (transferred on promotion) and the Gevrai (Beed) sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Swapnil Rajaram Rathod (transferred on the administrative ground).

The rural police of the district also witnessed transfers. Sillod SDPO Vijaykumar Marathe has been transferred as ACP to Mira Bhayender Vasai Virar, Kannad SDPO Mukund Aghav has been transferred as Ambad SDPO and Paithan SDPO Dr Vishal Nehul has been transferred as ACP, Navi Mumbai.

Promotions of two PI

The senior police inspector (PI) of City Chowk, Dadarao Singare has been transferred on promotion to Mahur

(Nanded) SDPO and the deputy superintendent (Anti Corruption Bureau) Maruti Pandit has been transferred as Manmad SDPO (Government Railways).