Crackdown on criminal-minded rickshaw drivers hits city again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For the second time in two months, traffic police cracked down on dangerous rickshaw drivers. Assistant police commissioner Subhash Bhujang said Thursday’s operation targeted irresponsible drivers violating rules, including those driving without permits or licenses, or under the influence of alcohol.

Rising Criminal Activity in Rickshaw Sector:

Over the past six months, criminal behavior among rickshaw drivers has surged. Incidents include disputes over fares, assaults, robberies, and attacks on women passengers. Recent cases include:

Misconduct toward a government female officer at a railway station.

A female passenger pushed from a moving rickshaw near Mondha Naka and run over.

The incidents highlight growing risks for citizens and passengers.

--------------

Police response following Lokmat Reports:

Two months ago, over 700 drivers were penalized, and more than 70 rickshaws were seized. On Thursday, Inspector Amol Devkar, Sachin Ingole, Hareswar Ghuge, Sachin Mirdhe, Utreshwar Munde, and Shankar Shirsath took action against violators, ensuring prompt enforcement.

----------------

Concerns about criminal backgrounds:

Several drivers with serious criminal records operate on bail. The absence of a system to pre-screen drivers allows dangerous individuals to continue operating unchecked, as enforcement by the RTO remains weak.

---------------

Photograph