Craze for large Ganesh idols grips the city

Ganeshotsav: Seven Ganesh idols of 11 to 17 feet high installed by Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals

Aurangabad, Sep 2:

The craze for large Ganesh idols has re-emerged in the city. Many Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals are competing among themselves for the tallest Ganesh idols. Seven giant idols have been established in the city this year. Notably, four of these idols are made by sculptors from Mumbai, one idol from Pune and two idols from Aurangabad. The big idols in the city are similar to Mumbai's 'Lalbaugcha Raja'. Many citizens are curious about these big idols.

Jagrut Hanuman Ganesh Mandal

The idol of Jagrut Hanuman Ganesh Mandal on Pandariba road is as high as 17 feet. This idol was made in fiber. This idol was made in 2017 by the same sculptor who made the replica of Kasba Ganpati in Pune. The enthroned idol is placed in the temple of Mahadev after Ganeshotsav.

Hudco Cha Raja

Devotees throng to see 'Hudco Cha Raja' of Morya Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal at Hudco Swami Vivekanandnagar. This 16 feet tall idol of POP has been brought from Mumbai this year. This idol looks like the Chinchapokali cha Raja.

Devdi cha Raja

The Devdi cha Raja Ganpati has been installed on the Rajabazar to Nawabpura road. This idol is 15-feet tall. The procession of this idol was the first to arrive in the city.

Mahakai Ganpati

The statue of the Mahakai Pratishthan in Nageshwarwadi is 13 feet tall. The idol was made by Ganesh Bagle, a sculptor from the city. The arrival procession of the idol lasted several hours. A cut out of Lord Vitthal is placed behind this idol.

Mudra Ganesh Mandal

Vighnaharta Cidco Mudra Ganesh Mandal idol located near Baliram Patil High School Road N-8, Cidco, is turning into a centre of attraction. The idol sitting on the throne holding Parashu in one hand and Trishul in the other hand and giving blessings with one hand is eye-catching. This 14 feet idol has been brought from Mumbai.

Shri Swami Ganesh Mandal

The 13 feet high Ganesh idol in 'Martand' form of Sri Swami Ganesh Mandal at Cidco N-8 is attracting everyone's attention. Lord Mahadev's Malhar avatar sitting on a throne is depicted by the mandal.

Dhavni Mohalla

Balkanhaiyya Ganesh Mandal in Dhavni Mohalla has installed an 11 feet high idol. Even in child form, the idol is attracting everyone's attention. For the past 11 years, this idol has been installed during Ganeshotsav. From this Balkanhaiyya Ganesh idol, once again the craze for big idols was created in the city.

Three giant Ganesh idols

Late sculptor Ratanlal Bagle created three giant idols in the city. Among them, Ganesh idols in Kunwarphalli, Chauraha and Dewan Deodi are 13, 19 and 17 feet respectively. Each of these idols has a history. These idols are made from POP and the temple has been built at the same place where it was established.