Create capable gen to lead emerging India : Dr Narendra Jadhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “India has become a very important country on the world level. There is a big challenge to create a capable generation to represent the emerging country. The New Education Policy (NEP) will help to solve many issues in the education field,” said Dr Narendra Jadhav, a veteran economist.

He was speaking at a higher education conference organised on ‘National Education Policy: The Way Forward’ by Nath School of Business and Technology.

Dr Shakila Shamsu, former OSD on NEP to the Department of Higher Education (Government of India), educationist Dr K Ramchandran and Education Policy Committee member Dr Leena Wadia, Nandkishor Kagliwal, Dr Ashish Gadekar were present.

Dr Narendra Jadhav said that there are many important recommendations in NEP to decide students' position in changing global situation.

He said that there is stress on the Indian language, culture, tradition and thoughts.

“The significance of the policy is that it has multi and inter-disciplinary education. The students will have the option to select subjects of their choice,” he said.

The veteran economist also said that recommendations were made to enhance budget provision on education up to 6 per cent out of the total GDP for the implementation of NEP.

Founder of N Kagliwal Education and Research Foundation Nandkishor Kagliwal said that educational institutions should prepare courses collectively considering industries' need to increase investment and industries in the city.