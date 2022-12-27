CREDAI to beautify city walls with attractive paintings

Welcome G 20 delegation: Five globes to be installed

Aurangabad: On the occasion of the G 20 Summit, which will be held in February in Aurangabad, The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) has taken the initiative for beautification, along with drawing attractive paintings on the walls at various places in the city. Five globes and hoardings will be installed on the theme of the G 20 conference, said Credai president Nitin Bagadia.

Bagadia said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Aurangabad that the delegations of various countries are coming to the city on the occasion of the G-20 conference. To add to the beauty of the city, the CREDAI will beautify the walls near the Government Engineering College, Bansilalnagar municipal primary school, railway station and Hotel Lemon Tree with attractive paintings. The delegation will be passing via Vasantrao Naik Chowk towards Hotel Taj. Hence five huge globes will be erected near the lemon tree hotel. The globes will be designed on the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the motto of the G-20 summit. Hoardings will also be installed at various places to welcome the foreign delegation. All these expenses will be borne by CREDAI and our group, Bagadia said.