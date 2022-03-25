CREDAI to organize five-day 'Dream Home 2022' grand expo

Exhibition will be held on Jabinda ground between March 30 to April 3

Aurangabad, March 25:

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has organised a five-day long 'Dream Home 2022' exhibition on Jabinda ground between March 30 to April 3.

The exhibition will be held on 9 acres of land featuring housing projects of 75 reputed builders, 50 stalls of construction materials suppliers and 10 banks, informed CREDAI Aurangabad president Architect Nitin Bagadia at a press conference held in the city on Friday.

Giving more information, Bagadia said that CREDAi means credibility. Construction and transactions are completed as per the rules laid down by the administration and RERA. Hence there is no possibility of fraud. Therefore, those who are waiting to buy a house must visit this expo and buy the house of their dreams. The main feature of this home expo is that all the housing projects in the Aurangabad area can be viewed under one roof. It will offer a range of affordable to luxurious homes. Customers will get to choose from a wide range of flats from one room kitchen, 1 and 2 BHK to 4-5 BHK flats, row houses, bungalows and plots. There will be ample parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The organizers have appealed to citizens to visit this exhibition with their families and fulfill their dream of their rightful home. Former Credai president Maharashtra Rajendrasingh Jabinda, elected president Pramod Khairnar, joint secretary Narendrasingh Jabinda, secretary Akhil Khanna, exhibition convener and vice president Sangram Patare, co- convener Ajit Bapat and office bearers of CREDAI were present.