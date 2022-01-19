Crime Branch raids illegal gas refilling centre in Osmanpura; Goods worth Rs 3.5 L seized:

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

A team of Crime Branch raided a gas refilling centre while filling domestic purpose gas in a vehicle at Chausar Corner in Osmanpura on Tuesday night and seized goods worth Rs 3.5 lakh. A case was registered against five persons in Osmanpura Police Station.

The names of the accused are Shaikh Latif Shaikh Musa (36, Sadatnagar), Shaikh Aqueel Shaikh Musa (24, Railway Station area), Abrar Qureshi, Parmeshwar Ankush Chalak (23, Balapur) and Kiran Vishnu Pawar (19, Mukundwadi).

The team of Crime Branch Assistant Inspector Manoj Shinde and PSI Gajanan Sontakke received an information a gas refilling centre was being run illegally near Chausar Corner on Shahnurwadi Road. Acting on a tip-off, the team along with the supply officers conducted a raid. During the raid, auto-rickshaw, gas cylinders, electric motors, weighing machine, worth about Rs 3.59 lakh, were seized.

A case was registered against the accused in Osmanpura Police Station on the complaint given by Nitin Dhule. The team comprising Assistant Inspector Shinde, PSI Sontakke, ASI Vitthal Javkhede, Parbat Mhaske, Sandeep Beedkar, Vilas Muthe, Nitin Dhule, Supply Officer Vilas Sonwane carried out action under the guidance of Crime Branch Police Inspector Avinash Aghav.