Crime surges as DB Squads Face Scrutiny

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to the shift from independent operations at police stations to mandatory reporting at the Police Commissionerate, DB squads have expressed dissatisfaction. Meanwhile, concerns are rising as criminals looted citizens in six busy areas within just 12 hours on Sunday.

In 2024, house break-ins, robberies, and vehicle thefts hit a record high, with 60% of cases remaining unsolved. The trend continues in 2025, leading to criticism of both the Crime Branch and DB (Detection Branch) squads at police stations. Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar has been pressuring all units for the past three days over their inefficiency. Following this, on Saturday, a crackdown on drug traffickers was initiated. Additionally, DB squads from 17 police stations were attached directly to the Police Commissionerate. They must now report daily at 10 am to the DCP of Crime Branch with updates on their investigations.

Crime wave: 6 robberies in 12 hours on Sunday

Rajendra Kumar Vani (48) was robbed by three thieves on a bike at Trimurti Chowk while heading towards Akashvani at 9 pm. They snatched his mobile.

Madan Patil (76) was waiting for a rickshaw near Soham Motors at 2 am when a stranger, pretending to offer a ride, robbed him.

Jagannath Pawar (41) lost his mobile phone at Jadhav Market around 10.30 am.

Amit Tamang (46, N-4) was held at knifepoint near Ketri Garden while returning home at 12.30 am. The robbers took $6, 700 rupees in cash and his mobile.

Vaishali Deshpande (55) from Jaynagar was robbed of a 2-tola gold chain while walking near Vishwaroop Hall at 9.30 pm.

Pravin Unwane (24) had his mobile snatched while walking near Savarkar Chowk in the afternoon.

DB Squads under fire for Inefficiency

DB officers and staff, once favoured by police inspectors, were more focused on monetary gains rather than solving cases. As a result, citizens feel unsafe, and criminals roam freely. Now, under the DCP crime, their efficiency will be closely monitored.