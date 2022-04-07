Criminal activities on rise in district

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 7:

Criminal activities are on the rise in the city as well as in the district, which is cleared from the crime statistics. In all, 14 murders including 9 in rural areas and 5 in the city have been reported in the past three months.

In the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad police commissionerate, in all, 31 murders were reported in 2021, which also included the most sensation murder of professor Dr Rajan Shinde. Similarly, there were other crimes which included torturing to the common people by the gangs, threatening, robbing, thefts, chain snatching, and others were reported in large numbers.

The city police had taken stern measures to curb the crime incidents. Nine criminals were detained under MPDA in Harsul prison while several hardcore criminals were externed. Still, there had been no check on the criminal activities.

In the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad rural police, nine murder incidents were reported. The police unveiled a very complicated case of murder that occurred in Karmad area. Criminal incidents are also on a rise in rural areas and the people have demanded stern action to curb the criminals and for their safety.

Additional police superintendent Dr Pawan Bansod said, the murder incidents that took place in the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad rural police were due to internal disputes. Brutality was seen in these murders. Rural police have taken stern actions like MCOCA, banishing the criminals and extensive patrolling.