Criminal vandalizes police commissionerate and commissioner's car

Security concerns arise as incident occurs in the presence of police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A disturbing incident unfolded at the police commissionerate in Mill Corner area on Thursday, as criminal Vishal Shravan Mhaske (28, Swarajnagar, Balapur Phata) wreaked havoc. At 6 pm, Vishal forcibly entered the premises wielding bricks, shattering the glass entrance of the Police Commissionerate. Subsequently, he targeted the car belonging to the commissioner of police, damaging its window. This incident has sparked serious concerns regarding the security measures in place at such a sensitive office.

Quick action by police personnel, including PI Geeta Bagwade and assistant inspector Amol Satokdar, led to his immediate apprehension and detention at the cyber police station. During interrogation, Vishal alleged harassment by individuals associated with the land mafia, naming Veer, Kuche, and Shinde in the area.

Further investigation revealed his involvement in two cases of severe assault registered at the Mukundwadi police station, along with one case at the Pachod police station, and accusations of domestic violence against his wife. Vishal was identified as the main accused in an incident in October 2023, where a mob attacked and burned a JCB during a municipal corporation operation against encroachers in Jijaungar, Mukundwadi. He had even sent a message of his own death on a WhatsApp group prior to the attack. The process of registering a case against him for this incident was underway at the Begampura police station.

Concern over security measures

This latest incident, coupled with a previous suicide attempt on the commissionerate steps, has sparked serious concerns about the office's security measures. The ease with which Mhaske gained entry and caused damage highlights potential vulnerabilities that need immediate attention.