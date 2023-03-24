Crops on 1.20 lakh hectares turn into mud

Speed of panchnamas increased: 1.67 lakh farmers affected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unseasonal rains in Marathwada from March 6 to 8 and 14 to 20 have affected the crops on about 1.20 lakh hectares. Till the evening of March 23, only 41.53 percent punchnama have been completed in the division. The rains have affected 1.67 lakh farmers in the division.

It is likely to take another three days to complete 59 percent Panchnamas. Due to unseasonal rain, 45,555 hectares of non-irrigated land, 51,757 hectares of irrigated land and 6,492 hectares of orchards were damaged. More than 33 percent of wheat, onion, gram and fruit crops have been damaged due to heavy rainfall. The farmers are now waiting to get financial help due to unseasonal rains.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 20,065 hectares, Jalna 15,904 hectares, Parbhani 6,000 hectares, Hingoli 5,500, Nanded 24,613 hectares, Beed 19,000, in Latur district 11,500 hectares of crops have been damaged. Also, 1525 hectares have been damaged in Dharashiv district. Loss percentage may increase after Panchnama.

41.53 percent panchnama in the division

Due to unseasonal rain, 1.67 lakh farmers in the division suffered losses. After the strike of the government employees ended, 17 percent Punchnama was held on Tuesday. By Wednesday evening 26 percent and by Thursday evening 41 percent Panchnama will be completed.