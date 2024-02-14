Cross connection delay causes water shortage in city for second day

Work in Farola completed; cross connection work in Jayakwadi extended late into the night

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The cross connection work for the 900 mm diameter water line, aimed at ensuring abundant water supply, commenced on Wednesday and continued throughout the day. The work in Farola was completed as scheduled, but the cross connection work in Jayakwadi extended late into the night. As a result, the city is expected to face water shortage on Thursday.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) conducted various works during the scheduled shutdown from 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. To address potential water shortages this summer, a new 900 mm diameter water line was installed. However, testing of the water line is still pending. Before conducting the testing, cross connection works were necessary at Jayakwadi and the Farola water treatment plant. To facilitate this, a scheduled shutdown was implemented from 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesday, resulting in the suspension of water supply to the city, including Cidco-Hudco. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran was responsible for the cross connection works, with the work at Farola completed during the day. The work at Jayakwadi is expected to take place from 12 pm to 1 am.

During the shutdown, the corporation carried out various tasks, including cross connection work at two locations on the Beed Bypass road for the separate express canal serving Cidco-Hudco. A damaged valve on a 1200 mm diameter water line at Farola Phata was replaced, and a leak in the MBR at Nakshatrawadi was repaired through welding, as informed by the executive engineer, M Falak.

Following the shutdown, the canal from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi, as well as from Nakshatrawadi to Cidco N-5, was completely emptied. It will take time to refill these water channels before the city's water supply can resume. The process is expected to be completed by Thursday morning or afternoon, depending on the phased filling of the aqueducts. Already, several colonies are experiencing water scarcity for eight to ten days, and this situation will be extended by another two days.