Crowd booked for shouting slogans at midnight on May 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The voting in Aurangabad Lok Sabha was held peacefully on Monday, but at around midnight, a crowd of 30-35 vehicles passed through Kile Ark by shouting slogans in support of a candidate. The incident took place exactly opposite the residence of the district collector. Hence the City Chowk police station booked them and launched a search to identify those in the crowd.

The voting process was completed on May 13, but security was enforced in the city. However, a crowd of youths riding on 30-35 vehicles was proceeding from Aam Khas Maidan toward the district collectorate office and they were honking the horns harshly and recklessly.

Acting upon the information, City Chowk police immediately reached the spot. The police booked the mob for creating chaos illegally during the night when the prohibitory order was in force due to the election code of conduct. The crowd while passing was shouting slogans in support of one candidate, said the police.