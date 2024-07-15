CSMC administrator inspects civic garden in Jai Vishvabharati Colony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Residents of Jai Vishwabharati Colony have launched a protest against the construction of a road through their local garden. Ignoring the residents' opposition, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) demolished the garden’s wall to make way for the road. In response, residents rebuilt the wall at their own expense. Following this conflict, on Monday, the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth inspected the garden and discussed the issue with the residents. He assured them that he would discuss the matter with the relevant officials to make an appropriate decision. The residents reiterated their opposition to the road.

There are discussions within the municipal circles that the land adjoining the garden in the colony has been given to a private educational institution. The only access to this plot is through the garden. The municipal corporation decided to construct a 10 to 15-foot-wide road through the garden by demolishing one of its walls. As soon as the residents got wind of this, they protested. Initially, they held demonstrations. Despite the opposition, the municipal administration went ahead and demolished the garden’s wall and prepared to cut down four trees. The residents once again strongly opposed this move. They collected funds and rebuilt the demolished wall.

Keeping a close watch on this conflict, the administrator visited the garden on Monday morning. He invited the residents for a discussion and asked them to cooperate in creating the 10-foot-wide road. The administrator explained to the residents that the municipal corporation has the legal right to provide access to a plot if there is no existing road to it. In response, the residents warned that they would take the matter to court. The administrator, being quick-witted, assured them that even if they went to court, the ruling would be in favor of the municipal corporation. This statement slightly softened the residents' opposition. Taking the residents' sentiments into account, the administrator assured them that he would discuss the matter with the relevant officials to make an appropriate decision. The meeting saw a large attendance of residents along with Uddhav Sena's Raju Shinde.