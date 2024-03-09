CSMC buys 10 tippers to collect Green Waste in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, has dedicated a fleet of 10 new tippers, upon their arrival at the municipal corporation headquarters, today.

The CSMC has purchased the tippers from the funds sanctioned to it under the 15th Finance Commission.

The additional commissioners Saurabh Joshi and Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule, chief auditor Shivaji Naikwade, executive engineer (mechanical) Amol Kulkarni, Farooq Khan and others were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that the CSMC’s solid waste management (SWM) section had 16 tippers but had been scrapped as they were more than 15 years old. Hence, the CSMC bought new tippers to collect the Green Waste generated from the wards regularly.

The CSMC has purchased the vehicles by floating tender on the GeM portal. Accordingly, the vehicles are supplied by the local agency. These tippers are manufactured by Tata Motors and the cost of each tipper is Rs 20.97 lakh. Hence the total cost of 10 tippers is Rs 2.09 crore.

The transport capacity of each tipper is 5.00 cubic meters. There are 10 zone offices in the city. Hence the Green Waste collection will be made from the jurisdiction of these zones, said the executive engineer Amol Kulkarni.