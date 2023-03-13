CSMC collects Rs 27L tax from Harsul Jail administration

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has intensified the tax recovery drive in the last quarter of the current financial year.

The CSMC has formed zone wise squad to implement the recovery drive effectively and enhance the collection figures each day from January to March.

The Harsul Jail administration paid an instalment of Rs 27.49 lakh, out of the total outstanding of water tax of Rs 43 lakh, to the CSMC on Monday. Under the guidance of deputy commissioners Aparna Thete and Rahul Suryawanshi, the squad comprising superintendent Shailesh Iwarkar, head of the squad Abdul Haseeb and Shyamlal Bamne took the action.

Like every year, the CSMC has intensified the drive to recover property tax, water tax and other taxes from January to March. The civic squads are sealing the properties of the default property-holders during the drive.

The Zone Number 8 office squad comprising superintendent Bharat Birhare, head of the squad Sagar Sonawane, Krishna Daund and others collected Rs 22.36 lakh from an English school in Kanchanwadi. It includes a water tax of Rs 5.53 lakh.

Under the guidance of the assistant commissioner Prasad Deshpande, the Zone Number 7 squad led by the superintendent Kailas Jadhav sealed five shops of one high-end market in Ulkanagari to recover tax dues of Rs 1.18 lakh. The squad comprise junior engineer Ajay Lokhande, Rohit Gaikwad and Sahdev Rathod said the assessor and collector of the tax section.