CSMC contributes ₹50 lakh cheque to CM’s Relief Fund

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a gesture of support for flood-affected victims, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth has decided to contribute one day’s salary of all permanent officers and employees to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

On Tuesday, a cheque of ₹50 lakh was handed over to the fund. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude towards the municipal corporation for their contribution.

Currently, several districts across the state are facing severe flooding due to heavy rainfall, leading to a grim situation in many areas. The release of water from the Jayakwadi Dam has further worsened the situation, submerging many villages and residential areas. In view of this, the municipal corporation contributed ₹50 lakh to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.