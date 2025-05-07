CSMC elections cleared after 5 years!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After a five-year delay due to the OBC reservation issue, the path for municipal corporation elections has finally been cleared as of Tuesday. The Supreme Court has ordered the election notification to be issued within four weeks and the elections to be conducted within four months. This verdict has sparked excitement among aspiring candidates from all political parties, with many becoming active on social media. Fireworks are expected before Diwali as campaigning gains momentum.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), the term of elected representatives ended in April 2020. The elections were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the legal battle over OBC reservations in the Supreme Court. Until 2020, the corporation had 115 corporators. On September 8, 2022, the state government issued an order to create wards based on the increased population. The municipal corporation had prepared a draft with one prabhag comprising three wards, resulting in a total of 42 prabhags and 126 corporators. Though the draft was published, no reservation lottery was conducted. The state government abruptly halted the process, and for the last three years, no further steps were taken. The city has been under administrative rule for the past five years.

Disappointment among former and aspiring candidates

Due to the delay, many former corporators and aspiring candidates lost interest. Some even neglected their wards after investing heavily in social work expecting elections. When the elections didn’t happen, they withdrew from their public activities. Aspirants who once protested against the administration on civic issues disappeared from the scene.

What will the process look like now?

Following Tuesday's Supreme Court verdict, the court's order will be received by the state government and the State Election Commission. The process of issuing the election notification will then begin, which sources say could take about one to two weeks.

Will the old draft be used?

In 2022, the municipal corporation had proposed a draft with 42 prabhags. It’s currently unclear whether this old draft will be accepted or a new one will need to be created. The municipal administration is awaiting new directives from the Election Commission. If a new draft is required, it will significantly delay the process.

Is a four-month timeline realistic?

Estimated time for various steps:

Creating a new prabhag draft: 90 days

Conducting reservation lottery: 15 days

Election programme: 45 days

Total time: 150 days (5 months)

Three administrators in 5 years

The city has seen three administrators over five years. Astik Kumar Pandey began the administrative rule in 2020. He was succeeded by Abhijit Chaudhary. Currently, G Sreekanth is serving as the municipal corporation administrator.

Social Media buzz

As soon as the Supreme Court announced the verdict, political figures flooded social media with posts. A small political party even announced it would contest all seats. Many started sending well-wishes to aspiring candidates.

What if the census starts?

Although the court has cleared the path for elections, political circles fear that if the central government begins the national census soon, the elections might get delayed again. If anyone challenges the elections in court based on the outdated 2011 census, it could lead to new complications.

Box

Election Officer Rahul Suryawanshi answers key questions

Q: What is the next step after the Supreme Court verdict?

A: We will soon receive directions from the Election Commission.

Q: How many wards as there in each prabhag, and how many prabhags are there?

A: One prabhag comprises three wards; the draft includes 42 prabhags.

Q: Is it possible to hold elections within four months?

A: If the Commission finalises the programme, it is possible within a short time.

Q: Is the administration ready for civic elections?

A: Yes, we have already made preparations. We are waiting for official orders.

Q: Will voter lists and prabhag plans be finalised in time?

A: Once orders arrive, we will have to work within the given timeframe.

Box

Party Positions in 2015

Shiv Sena: 28

BJP: 23

AIMIM: 24

Congress: 12

Independents: 18

BSP: 4

NCP: 4

RPI (Athavale): 2

Total: 115 corporators