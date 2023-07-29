CSMC finally selects Majnu Hill for constructing 16-storied administrative building

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, underlined that it is final that the 16-storey administrative building or headquarters will be constructed on Majnu Hill. It is the centre point of the city and a perfect spot from where half of the city is visible, apart from the city’s pride Dr Salim Ali Lake.

Earlier, the past municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey finalised the construction of civic headquarters at an open space near Shahnoormiyan Dargah where the weekly market is conducted on Mondays.

However, the new civic chief during the survey was not thrilled seeing the site. Instead, the open space caught his attention when he visited Maulana Azad Research Centre for inspection. He assessed that the site was feasible for constructing the headquarters, therefore, immediately issued an order to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) for the project. The open space is situated between the Rose Garden and the Research Centre at Majnu Hill.

“The administrative building will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Besides, the important government offices like the office of the Divisional Commissioner, the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP office). Hence, a cluster of important offices will be formed which I think would be convenient for the visitors to approach,” said G Sreekanth.

The administrator also underlined that the reservation for the civic headquarters will be made in the new development plan of the city. The old development plan has the reservation for the sprawling garden.

When asked who would be performing the 'bhoomipujan' of the new headquarters, the civic chief underlined that he will not leave the office till the building is dedicated to the public.