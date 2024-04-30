CSMC frees Shahgunj Chaman from encroachments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens heaved a sigh of relief after the anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) actively removed encroachments from the vicinity of Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Shahgunj Chaman, and City Chowk in the last few days.

Today, the squad removed encroachments from the narrow and slim Attar Galli in the City Chowk area, in the afternoon. The CSMC was unable to press JCB to demolish encroachments. Hence the shopkeepers were told to remove the encroachment voluntarily. Later on, the CSMC official will be regularly patrolling to ensure there is no further encroachments in the lane.

Being a commercial hub, Shahgunj is visited by a large number of customers for purchasing daily. The roads passing through ‘Chaman’ have got narrow due to encroachment by shopkeepers and fruit vendors. The four-wheelers and two-wheelers had to go through hardship while passing through these busy streets. The operation of Smart City buses has been stopped due to traffic congestion. The CSMC removed encroachments many a time in the past, but the periphery gets encroached again on the second day.

In the last two days, the CSMC changed the action pattern. Today, instead of proceeding to City Chowk suddenly reached Shahgunj and removed encroachments from the vicinity of Shahgunj petrol pump, Clock Tower lane on Monday and Tuesday.

“One fruit seller had encroached on the left turn from Shahgunj to Raja Bazaar. The turn has been freed by removing the encroachment. The CSMC has started patrolling in the area. Later on, the squad reached City Chowk in the afternoon and started removing encroachments from Attar Galli. The squad will be active again in the same locality on Wednesday,” said the additional commissioner Santosh Wahule. The deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane was also present while taking action.

Four days ago, the CSMC surveyed City Chowk, Attar Galli, Rangar Galli, and other areas and instructed the traders and shopkeepers to remove their encroachments voluntarily by Monday.

On Monday, from 11 am to 4.30 pm, the squad removed 60-70 tin sheds, raised plinths and other encroachments from Clock Tower lane, and took action against traders. The left turns were also freed from encroachments by removing two shops including one of readymade clothes. The officials seized the stock of clothes. The road which has been narrowed due to encroachment of fruit-sellers was causing inconvenience to vehicles. Meanwhile, the CSMC has started patrolling from 10 am to 7 pm daily to avoid re-encroachments.