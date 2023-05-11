CSMC gears up to transfer 120 school teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The education officers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) have geared up to issue transfer orders of the teachers, soon.

There are 329 teachers, out of which, the transfers will be made of 30 per cent of teachers, soon. According to the education section officers, the transfers of 90 teachers from CSMC’s Marathi medium and 30 from Urdu medium schools will be made through counselling.

The CSMC runs 70 schools of both Marathi and Urdu mediums. The schools are situated in different parts of the city. The strength of students in these schools is 11,000 students. The CSMC administration underlined that the teachers who are serving in the existing school for the last seven years or more will be transferred on priority, it is learnt.