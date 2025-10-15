CSMC gets ‘Harit Yashogatha Samman 2025’ award

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the leadership of administrator G Sreekanth, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has been awarded the first prize in the ‘Harit Yashogatha Samman – 2025’, in recognition of its outstanding performance in water management and urban environmental initiatives under the ‘Majhi Vasundhara’ campaign. The award selection was made under the theme "Jal" (Water).

The award was presented on October 14 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai, during the national-level event of IFAT India 2025, held under the banner ‘Celebrating Maharashtra’s Climate Leadership at the Local Level’.

The municipal corporation was acknowledged for its efforts in projects such as decentralised sewage treatment plants, and the revival of the Kham and Sukhna rivers, among other environmental initiatives.

The award was received on behalf of the municipal corporation by deputy commissioner (Solidwaste Management) Nandkishor Bhombe, executive engineer Anil Tanpure, sanitation officer Anil Jadhav, Sachin Bhalerao, city coordinator Kiran Jadhav, Chetan Wagh, and Sagar Shah from Life First.

The corporation's exhibition stall was visited by several dignitaries including Navnath Wath, Director of the Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan, Sudhakar Bobade, Director of the Majhi Vasundhara campaign, and Utkarsha Kawadi, along with others.