CSMC health section applauded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district collector Deelip Swami has felicitated the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha for providing outstanding health service through micro planning to Election Commission’s officers and personnel and also the voters during the Legislative Assembly election.

The MoH along with his coordinating medical officers provided health facilities to all the officers and staff appointed for election duties, as well as to the Election Returning Officer's office and the counting centres. Due to the efforts of the civic health section, the election process was conducted smoothly. In the future, it is expected that work will be carried out in the same manner—swiftly, transparently, and with sensitivity, as expressed in the letter of appreciation by District Collector Deelip Swami. The letter of appreciation was presented to Dr Mandlecha, honouring the efforts of the Health Section.

Round-the-clock work

Dr Mandlecha said, “This appreciation is not just for me, but for all the officers and staff of the Municipal Corporation’s health section who worked tirelessly day and night to ensure the election process was conducted excellently. This recognition belongs to the entire Health Section. I sincerely thank everyone for their dedication.”