CSMC implements demolition drive to widen Padegaon-D’bad T-Point road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of the ongoing road widening campaign, the municipal corporation will take action on Thursday (July 3), on the stretch from Padegaon to Daulatabad T-Point. Municipal staff and police have been summoned to begin operations from 8 am. On Wednesday, officials and staff from the Town Planning section marked affected properties. Most property owners have already started removing their unauthorised constructions on their own.

According to the City Development plan, the Padegaon to Daulatabad T-Point road is to be widened to 60 meters (approximately 196 feet). Since the road currently lacks a divider, determining the central point was slightly challenging. The Town Planning section officials were instructed on Wednesday morning to carry out measurements, mark the center point, and mark the affected properties. Measurements began from Padegaon cremation ground. The total road length is 6 km, and about 3 km had been marked by the municipal team. The remaining markings are scheduled for Thursday morning.

Advance notice to property owners

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the municipal corporation used loudspeakers in the area to urge owners of properties that obstruct the road to voluntarily remove their unauthorised constructions. Legally permitted structures on either side of the road are not affected. The area mainly consists of roadside eateries, hotels, shops, tea stalls, essential goods stores, with very few residential properties. Responding to the municipal corporation’s appeal, most property owners have started dismantling their structures.

Affected areas are legally owned

There are many commercial properties on Padegaon Road, and owners hold legal ownership documents for their land. The affected owners are demanding that the municipal corporation provide compensation in the form of TDR (Transfer of Development Rights) for the portion of land being affected.