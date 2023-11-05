CSMC launches ‘Shubh Diwali, Swachh Diwali’ campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a special cleanliness drive called ‘Shubh Diwali, Swachh Diwali’ in preparation for Diwali. The drive, which began on Wednesday, will focus on clearing construction materials, waste, and mixed waste from open spaces in each zone of the city.

The CSMC has also increased the number of garbage collection vehicles and deployed additional sanitation workers to ensure that the city is clean and garbage-free during the festival.

Deputy municipal commissioner Somnath Jadhav has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the CSMC by disposing of their garbage properly in collection vehicles. He said that the entire garbage collected in the city will be taken to processing centers at Padegaon, Harsul, and Chikalthana, where it will be processed on the same day.