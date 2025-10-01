CSMC offers 50 pc interest waiver on property tax dues

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) levy’s compound interest on pending property tax dues. However, in a relief to property owners, the corporation, on Wednesday, has announced a 50 per cent interest waiver scheme applicable from October 1 to October 31, provided the entire pending property tax is paid at one time.

A circular signed by CSMC administrator G Sreekanth was issued today. Earlier, between July 15 and August 15, the corporation had offered a 95 pc interest waiver for lump sum payments of pending property tax. Following that, from August 16 to September 17, a 75 pc waiver was given. These two schemes helped the municipal body collect over ₹100 crore in revenue.

Now, in view of the Dussehra and Diwali festive season, the 50 pc interest waiver decision has been announced. The scheme will apply to all types of properties.

To avail of the benefit, property owners must pay their entire pending property tax dues between October 1 and 31, 2025, appealed jointly, the administrator G Sreekanth and deputy commissioner (and the assessor and collector of tax) Vikas Nawale.