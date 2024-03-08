CSMC offers Gunthewari Scheme Bonanza

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a fresh development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has announced that residential properties up to 2,000 square feet area could also be regularised on payment of 50 percent betterment charges till June 2024. However, the property-holders will have to pay 100 percent Gunthewari Charges. There is no concession in it.

Earlier, 10,000 property-holders regularised their properties under Phase I of the Gunthewari Scheme. The CSMC earned Rs 125 crore as charges from these property holders. Later on, the 50 percent concession in Gunthewari Charges was stopped by CSMC.

Earlier, the civic chief declared a regularisation facility to properties measuring 600 square feet. Later on, the limit was extended to 1500 square feet, and on Friday, he announced that 2000 square feet plots could also regularised. The concession in betterment charges will be implemented from Monday and it will be valid till June, stressed the municipal commissioner.

Empanelment of architects

The CSMC will form an empanelment of architects. However, the applicant is free to select architect of his/her choice from the panel or outside the panel to submit their Gunthewari file, said G Sreekanth.