CSMC proposes abolishing green zones within city limits; recommends for converting into yellow zones

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to convert all the Green Zones reserved in the last city development plan into Yellow Zones in the newly prepared integrated city development plan, on Monday. Construction is banned in Green Zone as it permits agriculture-based activities only.

The city has grown by leaps and bounds in the past 20 years and during these two decades, the municipal corporation could not prepare a new development plan. It is assessed that 75,000 houses are built illegally in these Green Zones. Hence the CSMC has decided to regularise them under Gunthewari Act on July 3, it is learnt.

The illegal plotting has been marked on acres of land situated on all four corners (on the outskirts) of the city. The marking of 20x30 feet size plots is made on these lands. The people bought the plots at affordable prices but are living without basic amenities as their properties are illegal. Besides, they are also untaxed properties.

The civic chief G Sreekanth reviewed the status of the new development plan at the Smart City Office on Monday. Deputy Director and head of the Development Plan Unit (DP-Unit) Dr Raza Khan briefed upon the work done so far. Pin-pointing the Green Zones reserved in the last development plans, the civic chief inquired what is the status of these zones. Later on, through Google Maps, it was found that tens of thousands of houses have been built in Green Zones. The civic chief then asked why there is a need for Green Zones in the city limits. After discussion, he recommended announcing these Green Zones to Yellow Zones (allowed for construction).

Benefit of CSMC

The municipal corporation, so far, has regularised 10,000 illegal constructions, under Gunthewari Act. It has got a revenue of Rs 120 crore. In future, if 75,000 properties are regularised then the civic administration would earn a revenue of around Rs 1,000 crore in future. Besides, the civic body could not demolish these illegal houses, but on regularisation, the municipal corporation could at least levy property tax regularly.

Removal of encroachments

Today’s meeting also decided to remove encroachments existing on the reserved land, open spaces and illegal constructions made on DP road as per the development plan.

DP plan in two months

The deputy director Khan assured the administrator in the meeting that the proposed land use (PLU) maps will be readied and submitted in the coming two months.

Raising eyebrows about Rs 10 crore payment?

A private agency Akshay Engineers have been appointed to prepare the DP plan and assist the DP-Unit. Earlier, it was decided to pay Rs 22 crore to the agency, but after negotiations, the amount was reduced to

Rs 10 crore. When the civic chief learnt about the payment in the meeting he said that this amount is also huge. In a way, he has sought details about the expenses claimed by the agency, said the sources.