CSMC receives 180 proposals under Gunthewari Scheme in 3 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has launched a campaign to widen the city's main roads. So far, over 2,500 unauthorised constructions have been demolished, creating a sense of urgency among property owners. As a result, in the past two to three days, there has been a sharp rise in citizens approaching the Gunthewari (plot regularisation) section to get their properties legalised. More than 180 proposals have been submitted in just three days.

The municipal corporation has been consistently urging citizens to legalise their unauthorised properties under the Gunthewari scheme. Administrator G Sreekanth had earlier announced a 50 percent concession on betterment charges for those opting for regularisation. However, the response from property owners was limited. To make the process easier, a dedicated Gunthewari section was set up.

Since June 3, the civic body began demolition drives on major roads like Beed Bypass, Jalna Road, and Paithan Road, targeting over 2,500 unauthorised structures. This led to widespread concern among property holders. In the last three days alone, there has been a sudden increase in the number of proposals received at the Gunthewari section, crossing 180 files. Moving forward, property owners will now get only a 25 pc concession in betterment charges. They will be required to pay 75 pc of the total amount to regularise their properties.