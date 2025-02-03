CSMC revives Sukhna River

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner and administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, has recommended the revival of the Sukhna River in the same manner as the revival of the Kham River. He has also conducted meetings to ensure the rapid progress of this river project.

The CSMC’s Solid Waste Management section has initiated the cleaning work of the area beneath the bridge near Chikalthana Weekly Market under the guidance of section head Vijay Patil from Saturday.

The work has commenced, and with the help of one JCB and one Poclain machine, nearly one kilometre of the riverbed is being cleaned.

In the past, the municipal corporation had successfully completed the Kham River Restoration Mission.