CSMC shines in Majhi Vasundhara 4.0 campaign

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The ‘Majhi Vasundhara 4.0’ campaign, implemented by the state government, has earned the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) the honour of being ranked first in the division. Along with this recognition, the municipal corporation has also been awarded a prize of Rs 1.5 crore.

The campaign based on the five elements of nature — Earth, Air, Water, Fire, and Sky — has been running in local self-government institutions across the state since October 2, 2020. It was carried out from April 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. A total of 22,632 local self-governance institutions, including 414 urban local bodies (ULBs) and 22,218 village panchayats, participated in the campaign.

The results of the campaign were announced by the government, and CSMC topped the rankings in the region. Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth focused on cleanliness, the environment, and other important issues. Chief Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil, and City Coordinators Kiran Jadhav and Chetan Wagh worked diligently on various initiatives.

Work done by the municipal corporation

The civic administration has been actively involved in spreading awareness about cleanliness and the environment. Efforts have been made in tree plantation and solid waste management. The corporation has also focused on city beautification and improving air quality. Under the Kham River Rejuvenation Mission, several developmental works have been undertaken. Besides, 65,000 LED streetlights have been installed across the city, and solar energy panels have been placed on administrative buildings.