CSMC starts clearing spill over works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), last year, announced granting funds of Rs 1 crore to each former corporator to undertake development works in the jurisdiction of his/her ward. There are 115 wards in the city, and out of Rs 115 crore, development works even valuing Rs 25 crore had not been done, in reality. These works were forwarded to another budget under the head of spillovers. Henceforth, the files of these proposed works were catching dust since then. However, the city engineer has cleared more than 150 files from the Zone Number I office recently.

The city engineer A B Deshmukh confirmed that last year, the figure for spillover work reached Rs 293.50 crore. As a result, the decision was taken to clear pending proposals of an emergency kind. Accordingly, 150 files from Zone Number 1 have been cleared recently, he said.