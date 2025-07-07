CSMC takes action on 245 properties from Delhi Gate to Harsul T-Point

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of its ongoing road widening campaign, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Monday cleared encroachments from 245 properties along the 2.5-kilometre stretch from Delhi Gate to Harsul T-Point. Five separate teams were deployed on both sides of the road to demolish various unauthorised structures. Except for some tension near Delhi Gate, the operation proceeded smoothly, with most property owners voluntarily removing their belongings in advance.

Heavy deployment and swift action

Around 150 municipal corporation staff and 100 police personnel gathered in the morning near the petrol pump at Delhi Gate in the early morning. Within just 30 minutes, illegal structures next to the municipal open space were razed. More than 10 properties were demolished in this first phase. As the team moved ahead, they reached multi-storey properties on the right side of Delhi Gate, deploying JCB and poclain machines. The situation grew tense as the demolition continued, drawing a crowd of thousands. At several points, police had to use batons to disperse onlookers, who kept returning despite repeated warnings.

Recognising the rising tension, senior officials called for additional police reinforcement. One of the more contentious demolitions involved a three-storey gym. The owner had applied for regularisation under the Gunthewari scheme and had submitted a ₹10 lakh cheque to the corporation. Despite this, the front portion of the gym was heavily damaged. Four neighbouring properties were also similarly targeted.

Action across key locations

Other municipal teams proceeded with demolitions near Himayat Baugh and in front of Maulana Azad College, targeting small shops, hotels, salons, and tea stalls. Temporary tin sheds opposite Taj Hotel were also removed. Further action from Hudco Corner to Jatwada Road Corner saw the clearance of minor encroachments, compound walls, and small shops, freeing up the road for expansion.

Tuesday’s action plan: Harsul T-Point to Vasantrao Naik Chowk

Tuesday’s Operation: The next phase will begin Tuesday morning, focusing on the stretch from Harsul T-Point to Vasantrao Naik Chowk. Encroachments and unauthorised structures on both sides of the 60-meter-wide (200-foot) road will be demolished.

Voluntary Removals: Over the past two days, local business owners and property holders in this area have been voluntarily clearing their encroachments, anticipating the municipal action.

End Point: The drive is set to conclude at the Vasantrao Naik Chowk near the Cidco bus stand. Additional police deployment is expected to manage security during Tuesday’s operations.