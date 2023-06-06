CSMC to collect rent from tenants on monthly basis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a move to become financially self-reliant, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has ordered the civic officers to prepare a list of tenants and sub-tenants occupying the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) properties, in their respective jurisdictions, for the past many years and the outstanding rent to be collected from them.

The civic chief has decided to scrap the collection of rent on an annual basis. Instead, it proposed to collect rent on a monthly basis from the tenants and sub-tenants in municipal corporation’s shopping centres, commercial complexes and estates in the city. It may be noted that the CSMC had leased out the galas and big halls for a period of 30 years.

The civic officials collect the rent from them before March as per the current year’s ready reckoner. However, some of the tenants had sublet their galas to sub-tenants without permission from the CSMC. The CSMC decision aims at enhancing the revenue on a monthly basis. The civic chief suggested encouraging all the gala owners to submit the rent online. The tenants should cooperate with the CSMC and we will try to resolve their problems, if any, said the civic chief.

Pay online to evade action

The civic chief focussed on the promotion of online payment transactions. He said, “Previously the civic administration was not having data on the existing properties in the city. Now, the data has been made available and within a couple of months, the facility of paying the property tax online will be regularised. “ I appeal to all to pay their taxes online and avoid delay in paying tax or the CSMC would take action,” he pointed out.