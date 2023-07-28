CSMC to demand Rs 512 crore aid for new water supply scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has received an aid of Rs 384.96 crore to speed up the new water supply scheme works, two days ago. This fund will help continue the work till September. However, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today underlined demanding Rs 512 crore more funds from the state government to complete the important milestones of the project so that the new water supply scheme gets completed by December 2024.

The CSMC will be transferring the water funds into the account of Maharashtra Jveena Pardhikaran (MJP) to get the work done from the private contractor.

The civic chief said, “We will require Rs 512 crore to complete the waterworks after September. We will ensure that the works do not hamper for want of funds.

The present work is going on satisfactory, but the speed of work has to be increased by the contractor. Citing the reason for rainfall, the contractor should not reduce the speed of work. He should resume the work with double speed after halting of rainfall, he said.

“The target is to complete the project by December 2024, therefore, the MJP and the contractor should devise plans to complete the works by 2024-end. The CSMC has to invest a share of Rs 800 crore in the new water supply scheme project, but the civic body is going through the financial crisis, therefore, the state government should bear the burden of CSMC,” he said.

List of works underway

The works underway include the construction of Coffer Dam so and the building of Jack Well in Jayakwadi Dam; the laying of the main pipeline of 2500 mm size diameter from Jayakwadi to Nakshtrawadi ( pipeline of length 20 km has been laid so far); laying of water pipelines in the ‘No Network’ areas in the city etc.

The construction of 45 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs), out of 52, is going on. The construction of 11 ESRs is nearing completion. The completion of three water treatment plants, out of six, has been done. The construction of one master balancing reservoir (MBR) has been done and the work of another one is underway.