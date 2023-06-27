J-K: Al-Badr terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 : Al-Badr terrorist identified as Adil Majeed Lone was neutralised by security forces in an encounter on Tuesday in the village Hawoora area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

After receiving intelligence inputs, the area was cordoned off and the terrorist was eliminated in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF, the official release said.

In the ensuing encounter, a local terrorist linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Adil Majeed Lone son of Abdul Majeed Lone resident of Akbarabad Hawoora, Kulgam, it added.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, one J-K police personnel got injured in the indiscriminate firing by the terrorists hiding there. He was subsequently shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The police and army gave the hiding terrorist an opportunity to surrender, however, he kept on firing at the joint forces. After which, the firing was effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one Pistol with live ammunition and a Grenade were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the official release said.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

The police and the army have requested the people to cooperate with the Police till the area at of encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all possibly present explosive materials.

