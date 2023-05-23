CSMC to fill up key posts through MPSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided upon filling up the vacant key posts from Class I and II categories through Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Meanwhile, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth had also finalised the draft of the advertisement, which is to be published by a recruiting agency - IBPS, to appoint 115 posts of Class III personnel, said the sources.

The strength of sanctioned posts in CSMC is 5,202, out of it, 2237 posts are lying vacant and the strength of existing staff is 2,965. The absence of key officers is burdening the existing officers. As a result, they are forced to look after the affairs of four to five departments each.

A few months ago, the state administration allowed the CSMC to fill up 125 posts as per the requirement. It also granted relaxation if the establishment expense exceeds the permissible limit. Henceforth the civic administration initiated the process of recruiting staff from Class I to III categories.

Eight posts belonging to Class I and II categories are lying vacant. Hence the CSMC will soon be sending a letter to the MPSC to undertake the recruitment process for these posts. According to sources, “If the MPSC showed inability in doing so then the municipal corporation will have to take a decision on its own.”

As reported earlier, the IBPS had sent the draft of the advertisement for correction to CSMC before publishing it in the media. The civic chief went through it and after signing it sent the draft to the agency. The CSMC and IBPS will also be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The advertisement will be published soon by the agency, said the sources.